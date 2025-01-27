Trump's Plan to Ethnically Cleanse Land Jared Kushner Called 'Waterfront Property' w/ Said Arikat

Egypt and Jordan have been quick to criticize claims from President Trump that they should accept around 1.5 MILLION Palestinian refugees as part of Israel’s efforts to “just clean out” the Gaza Strip. As it was all too easy from Trump to go from taking credit for a temporary ceasefire deal in Gaza, to voicing support for a complete ethnic cleansing of the besieged enclave.

Veteran Palestinian-American Journalist Said Arikat noted that Trump’s latest rhetoric, which echoes back to his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s comments about Gaza’s valuable “waterfront property,” is a reminder that Trump has given Netanyahu the green light to further terrorize the Occupied West Bank, and Israel is doing just that.

Meanwhile, Palestinian-American Journalist and Executive Director of the Electronic Intifada, Ali Abunimah, was just kidnapped by police in Switzerland, held in prison where he wasn’t allowed to contact his lawyer, and then deported, all for the “crime” of being invited to the country to speak about Palestine.

