THE NEW NATO: US Setting Up Control of Japan’s Military for War with China | KJ Noh

China just announced plans to impose 34% retaliatory tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S., after President Trump raised tariffs on imports from China up to 54% and global markets were sent reeling as a result.
But as we’ve been reminded by a recently reported leaked memo to the Pentagon, the Trump Admin isn’t just pursuing an economic war with China, they’re actively preparing for a direct war...
KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent declaration that Japan will be the next “war-fighting headquarters” for the U.S. is a reminder that Washington is working to establish a “Pan-Asian NATO” for a future war with China.
SOURCE LINKS:
4 April 2025 - China to impose 34% retaliatory tariff on all goods imported from the U.S.
2 April 2025 - China urges U.S. to ‘immediately’ cancel reciprocal tariffs, vows countermeasures
3 April 2025 - Taiwan says US tariffs unreasonable, partly blames Trump policies for trade surplus
3 April 2025 - Trump’s Tariffs Are Latest Sign of His Second-Term Appetite for Risk
29 March 2025 - Secret Pentagon memo on China, homeland has Heritage fingerprints
18 May 2021 - A new survey revealed that 6 percent of Americans believe that they could fight a grizzly bear unarmed and win.
30 March 2025 - Pentagon chief Hegseth says 'warrior' Japan indispensable to deter China
2 April 2025 - China conducts military drills focusing on Taiwan Strait
