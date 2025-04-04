Playback speed
THE NEW NATO: US Setting Up Control of Japan’s Military for War with China | KJ Noh

Rachel Blevins
Apr 04, 2025
Transcript

China just announced plans to impose 34% retaliatory tariffs on all goods imported from the U.S., after President Trump raised tariffs on imports from China up to 54% and global markets were sent reeling as a result.

But as we’ve been reminded by a recently reported leaked memo to the Pentagon, the Trump Admin isn’t just pursuing an economic war with China, they’re actively preparing for a direct war...

KJ Noh, a geopolitical analyst and Co-Host of ‘The China Report’ on Breakthrough News, noted that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s recent declaration that Japan will be the next “war-fighting headquarters” for the U.S. is a reminder that Washington is working to establish a “Pan-Asian NATO” for a future war with China.

SOURCE LINKS:

