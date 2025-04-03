Iran is The US and Israel's Final Target Remaining in The Middle East | Joe Lauria

President Trump is throwing out tariffs like candy, leading to fears over the impact on the global economy… but those aren’t the only tensions his Administration is pursuing right now, as it continues to support a proxy war against Russia, plans for war with China, and has increased the U.S. military presence in the Middle East in anticipation of an attack on Iran.
Joe Lauria, Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News, noted that after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year, Israel is feeling more emboldened than ever in its plans for war with Iran. The only question is, will Trump be dumb enough to allow a war that would set the region on fire?
3 April 2025 - Joe Lauria: Getting the UN Involved in Ukraine
1 April 2025 - Russia says it cannot accept U.S. proposals on Ukraine 'in current form'
2 April 2025 - NATO presses to keep Trump on board, but is he hobbling alliance?
26 April 2022 - Austin’s assertion that US wants to ‘weaken’ Russia underlines Biden strategy shift
2 March 2025 - Starmer announces 'coalition of the willing' to guarantee Ukraine peace
2 April 2025 - Suspected US airstrikes in Yemen kill at least 6 people, Houthi rebels say
2 April 2025 - Israel expands ground assault on Gaza, seeks to seize ‘extensive territory’
1 April 2025 - White House Claims Yemen Airstrikes ‘Incredibly Successful’ Despite Failure To Stop Houthi Attacks
