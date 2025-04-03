Iran is The US and Israel's Final Target Remaining in The Middle East | Joe Lauria

President Trump is throwing out tariffs like candy, leading to fears over the impact on the global economy… but those aren’t the only tensions his Administration is pursuing right now, as it continues to support a proxy war against Russia, plans for war with China, and has increased the U.S. military presence in the Middle East in anticipation of an attack on Iran.

Joe Lauria, Journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Consortium News, noted that after the Israeli assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad last year, Israel is feeling more emboldened than ever in its plans for war with Iran. The only question is, will Trump be dumb enough to allow a war that would set the region on fire?

