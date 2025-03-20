Playback speed
Trump Wants Control of Ukraine's Power Plants As He Tries to Trap Russia in Ceasefire | Jim Jatras

Rachel Blevins
Mar 20, 2025
4
4
Share
Transcript

The Trump Admin is sounding very optimistic about an end to the war in Ukraine, with Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff claiming there’s a “relatively short distance to a full ceasefire” ahead of plans for US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

But Russia has made it clear that they’re wary of a “Minsk-3” style agreement, especially as Europe moves forward with plans to amass up to 30,000 troops to send to Ukraine as soon as a ceasefire is in place—following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s orders for Europe take on more responsibility for Kiev.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that as appealing as an agreement may seem, Putin needs to remember that “No deal signed by anyone in Washington can be trusted EVER, at least for the foreseeable future,” and that for as long as a Ukrainian State exists, NATO will be looking to meddle in it.

Follow Jim Jatras on X

