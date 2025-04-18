Trump Admin Sets Stage for More War Against Russia with Threats Over Ukraine Peace Talks

Sec. of State Marco Rubio went from admitting the war in Ukraine is part of the U.S. proxy war against Russia last month, to now claiming “it’s not our war,” as he warned that the Trump Admin will decide to “move on” if there is no progress made on a deal in the coming days.

This, as Bloomberg is reporting that the version of a deal Rubio presented to the European allies he met with in Paris this week included a “frozen conflict” where the West recognizes the territory Russia has gained as part of Russia and agrees there will be no NATO membership for Ukraine.

But Zelensky also said this week that Kiev would never recognize the territory it has lost since 2014 as part of Russia, and Moscow has repeatedly said it won’t accept a frozen conflict… so, what does that mean for the Trump Admin and their ultimatum?

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):