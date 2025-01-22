Trump Threatens Putin with More Sanctions, Proves He Learned Nothing from Biden’s Mistakes

Trump apparently woke up and chose violence on Wednesday, as he posted a paragraph on Truth Social, threatening Russian President Putin with “high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States,” and saying, “Settle now and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”
I’m not sure which war Trump has been following, but he’s in for a serious wake-up call when he finds out that Russia is already the most sanctioned nation in the world and is still the one winning the war in Ukraine, and that trying to strong-arm Putin into a deal is not going to bode well for the U.S.
SOURCE LINKS:
22 Jan. 2025 - Trump to Putin on Truth Social: “IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE. If we don’t make a “deal,” and soon, I have no other choice but to put high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States, and various other participating countries.”
21 Jan. 2025 - Trump misses his own deadline to end Ukraine war
13 Jan. 2025 - Trump Admin Plans to Force Ukraine to Lower Conscription Age for Talks with Russia –Official
21 Jan. 2025 - 'Sounds likely' the US will sanction Russia if Putin does not negotiate on Ukraine: Trump – video
21 Jan. 2025 - Trump: Putin is ‘destroying’ Russia
21 Jan. 2025 - Zelensky says Russia-Ukraine peace deal would require 200,000 allied troops
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 19: The Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal and What It Means for the Middle East As Trump Returns
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post