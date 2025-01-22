Trump Threatens Putin with More Sanctions, Proves He Learned Nothing from Biden’s Mistakes

Trump apparently woke up and chose violence on Wednesday, as he posted a paragraph on Truth Social, threatening Russian President Putin with “high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States,” and saying, “Settle now and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”

I’m not sure which war Trump has been following, but he’s in for a serious wake-up call when he finds out that Russia is already the most sanctioned nation in the world and is still the one winning the war in Ukraine, and that trying to strong-arm Putin into a deal is not going to bode well for the U.S.

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 19: The Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal and What It Means for the Middle East As Trump Returns

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: