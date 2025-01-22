Playback speed
Trump Threatens Putin with More Sanctions, Proves He Learned Nothing from Biden’s Mistakes

Jan 22, 2025
Trump apparently woke up and chose violence on Wednesday, as he posted a paragraph on Truth Social, threatening Russian President Putin with “high levels of Taxes, Tariffs, and Sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States,” and saying, “Settle now and STOP this ridiculous War! IT’S ONLY GOING TO GET WORSE.”

I’m not sure which war Trump has been following, but he’s in for a serious wake-up call when he finds out that Russia is already the most sanctioned nation in the world and is still the one winning the war in Ukraine, and that trying to strong-arm Putin into a deal is not going to bode well for the U.S.

