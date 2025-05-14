Trump Embraces Syria's Jihadist Leader, Calls for Normalization with Israel | Vijay Prashad

President Trump ended his visit to Saudi Arabia by meeting with Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, a founding member of Al-Qaeda in Syria, who now has the title of “interim president” in Damascus. Trump urged Jolani to join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel.

Vijay Prashad, Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, noted that Trump’s announcement that he plans to drop all U.S. sanctions on Syria is just another part of the ploy for the U.S. and Israel to gain control of the government in Damascus, because while the U.S. can’t conquer, it can destroy. And it has used destruction as a weapon across the region.

We also discussed the latest in the India-Pakistan conflict, and what’s at stake for Thursday’s Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul.

