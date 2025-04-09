Playback speed
Share post
Trump Seems ‘Prepared to Attack Iran if They Don’t Accede to His Demands’ –Dimitri Lascaris

Rachel Blevins
and
Dimitri Lascaris
Apr 09, 2025
2
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed plans for talks in Oman involving the U.S. and Iran on Saturday, and said that Tehran is ready to engage in nuclear, but only if Washington agrees to stop threatening military force and understands that Iran will “never accept coercion.”

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that if the Trump Admin uses the talks to demand that Iran end its support for the Axis of Resistance, or else, then that is going to be a nonstarter for Tehran. He also said he believes “Trump simply wants his Administration to have total control of the resources in West Asia, and they’re using Israel as a tool to do that.”

Rachel Blevins
Dimitri Lascaris
