Trump Seems ‘Prepared to Attack Iran if They Don’t Accede to His Demands’ –Dimitri Lascaris

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed plans for talks in Oman involving the U.S. and Iran on Saturday, and said that Tehran is ready to engage in nuclear, but only if Washington agrees to stop threatening military force and understands that Iran will “never accept coercion.”

Journalist and Lawyer Dimitri Lascaris noted that if the Trump Admin uses the talks to demand that Iran end its support for the Axis of Resistance, or else, then that is going to be a nonstarter for Tehran. He also said he believes “Trump simply wants his Administration to have total control of the resources in West Asia, and they’re using Israel as a tool to do that.”

Follow Dimitri Lascaris on X, and check out Reason2Resist on YouTube

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 30: Israel’s Massacre of Palestinian Medics isn’t the Exception. It’s the Rule.

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):