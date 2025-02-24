Trump Ready to be DONE with Zelensky and Europe As He Admits Russia is Winning the War –Mark Sleboda

On the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Trump is making it clear that he is ready to be done with Zelensky—referring to him as a “dictator”—AND that he’s ready to be done dealing with the NATO members who spent months trying to “Trump Proof” the alliance.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Trump’s sudden readiness to pull out of Biden’s war in Ukraine, and off the brink of WW3 with Russia, could be seen as “the single most radical change in U.S. foreign policy from one administration to another, at least in modern U.S. history.”
Follow Mark Sleboda on X, and check out his page on Substack
SOURCE LINKS:
24 Feb. 2025. - Western leaders visit Kyiv and pledge military support against Russia on the war’s 3rd anniversary
22 Feb. 2025 - Ukrainian soldiers who returned to the battlefield after amputation
20 Feb. 2025 - Trump tells 'dictator' Zelensky to move fast or lose Ukraine
24 Feb. 2025 - Zelensky refuses to sign Trump’s rare earths deal — but official says pact is close
24 Feb. 2025 - Trump meets with French President Macron as uncertainty grows about US ties to Europe and Ukraine
16 Feb. 2025 - Starmer Offers to Send U.K. Troops to Ukraine as Part of Peace Deal
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 24: Three Years into NATO’s War on Russia, Europe Refuses to Face Reality
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post