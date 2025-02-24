Trump Ready to be DONE with Zelensky and Europe As He Admits Russia is Winning the War –Mark Sleboda

On the third anniversary of the war in Ukraine, Trump is making it clear that he is ready to be done with Zelensky—referring to him as a “dictator”—AND that he’s ready to be done dealing with the NATO members who spent months trying to “Trump Proof” the alliance.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that Trump’s sudden readiness to pull out of Biden’s war in Ukraine, and off the brink of WW3 with Russia, could be seen as “the single most radical change in U.S. foreign policy from one administration to another, at least in modern U.S. history.”

