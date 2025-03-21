Playback speed


Trump Proves Gaza Ceasefire Was Nothing More Than a Ploy to Rearm Israel, Expand Middle East Wars

Rachel Blevins
Mar 21, 2025
The White House says President Trump “fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they’ve taken in recent days,” even though those actions have included the slaughter of hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including more than 200 children, as Israel broke the ceasefire deal with Hamas and resumed its genocidal bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

With Israel’s defense minister now threatening to increase the land invasion and annex portions of the Gaza Strip, it sounds like he’s listening to Trump’s proclamations that the U.S. is just going to take over Gaza and expel the Palestinians.

After all, why would Israel adhere to the ceasefire and try to prevent civilian casualties when Trump is fast-tracking $3 BILLION in weapons and giving them everything they could ever want on a silver platter, including bombing Yemen and threatening war against Iran?

SOURCE LINKS:

