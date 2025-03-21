Trump Proves Gaza Ceasefire Was Nothing More Than a Ploy to Rearm Israel, Expand Middle East Wars

The White House says President Trump “fully supports Israel and the IDF and the actions that they’ve taken in recent days,” even though those actions have included the slaughter of hundreds of Palestinian civilians, including more than 200 children, as Israel broke the ceasefire deal with Hamas and resumed its genocidal bombardment of the Gaza Strip.
With Israel’s defense minister now threatening to increase the land invasion and annex portions of the Gaza Strip, it sounds like he’s listening to Trump’s proclamations that the U.S. is just going to take over Gaza and expel the Palestinians.
After all, why would Israel adhere to the ceasefire and try to prevent civilian casualties when Trump is fast-tracking $3 BILLION in weapons and giving them everything they could ever want on a silver platter, including bombing Yemen and threatening war against Iran?
SOURCE LINKS:
20 March 2025 - Israeli Attacks Kill 110 More Palestinians in Gaza as IDF Expands Ground Offensive
18 March 2025 - The day 183 children in Gaza were massacred by Israel
21 March 2025 - White House: Trump ‘fully supports’ Israel’s actions in Gaza
21 March 2025 - Israel threatens 'permanent' control of Gaza areas unless Hamas releases hostages
21 March 2025 - Egypt willing to temporarily absorb half a million evacuated Gazans - Lebanese report
2 Nov. 2023 - A forced exodus from Gaza to Egypt? Israeli ‘concept paper’ fuels outrage
4 March 2025 - Arab leaders endorse Egypt’s plan to rebuild Gaza as an alternative to Trump’s proposal
1 March 2025 - US to fast-track $3 billion arms sale to Israel, including bombs and armored bulldozers
