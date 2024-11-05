Trump Promises 'Peace in the Middle East,' As Candidates Seek Arab American Vote w/ Hassan Chami

We are one day away from Election Day here in the U.S. and Trump's campaign appears to be making a last-ditch effort for the Arab American vote, as he visited Dearborn, Michigan, over the weekend and vowed that if elected, "You're going to have peace in the Middle East."

Lebanese Activist and Entrepreneur Hassan Chami noted that while both Trump and Harris are saying what they think Americans want to hear, many voters are either voting for a third-party candidate like Dr. Jill Stein, or not voting at all, because they believe that especially when it comes to U.S. support for Israel in its genocide of the Palestinians, nothing will fundamentally change under the two-party duopoly.

Follow Hassan Chami on X and on Instagram

SOURCE LINKS:

IMPORTANT NOTE: Please keep an eye out for any direct messages on Substack coming from fake profiles that have my name and profile photo. I will never reach out and ask you for money directly. Please report the fake profiles to Substack. Thank you for your patience!

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 7