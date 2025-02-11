Playback speed
Trump Must Decide: End the Ukraine War or Fight Russia for Rare Earth. He Can't Do Both. —Jim Jatras

Rachel Blevins
Feb 11, 2025
Trump said in a recent interview that Ukraine “may make a deal, they may not make a deal. They may be Russian someday, or they may not be Russian someday” – which seems to sum up his ever-changing stance on how the U.S. should handle support for Kiev. As the media try to keep up, Vice President JD Vance is preparing for a meeting with Ukrainian leader Zelensky this week at the Munich Security Conference.

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that Trump needs to make up his mind and stop sending mixed signals: either he wants to end the war in Ukraine and stop propping up the Kiev regime, or he wants to continue support for the war against Russia to try to gain access to the rare earth minerals in pre-2014 Ukraine that Moscow now controls.

