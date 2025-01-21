Donald Trump has officially made his return to the White House, after he was inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States in a ceremony that was filled with Big Tech CEO’s and his billionaire mega-donors.

Trump’s inaugural speech ranged from declaring the start of the “Golden Age of America” to claiming he was “saved by God” from an assassination attempt, in order to “Make America Great Again.” But there were a few things he didn’t mention… Israel, Iran, Ukraine and Russia. And his only mention of China came when he was talking about his ambitions for the Panama Canal.

Meanwhile, Russian President Putin was one of many world leaders to congratulate Trump on his return. Putin also sent a clear message: Russia is open to dialogue with the U.S. on the war in Ukraine, but the goal must be “a long-lasting peace,” NOT a short-term truce that gives NATO time to rebuild Kiev’s military for its next war with Russia.

