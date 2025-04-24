Trump Lashes Out at Putin, Zelensky, While the US Keeps Fueling Ukraine War

Trump is lashing out on social media, as he said Zelensky’s complete refusal to recognize Crimea as Russian territory was “very harmful” to peace negotiations, and he then said to the Russian President, “Vladimir, STOP!” in response to reported Russian strikes on Kiev.
But while Trump is attempting to play the role of mediator, and he’s joining in with Marco Rubio and JD Vance in their threats to simply “walk away,” we’ve seen no evidence that the U.S. is preparing to remove its support for the war in Ukraine, or for the European allies who it is directing to increase their responsibility in the proxy war against Russia.
24 April 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”
24 April 2025 - Russian strike on Kiev kills at least 12 in biggest attack on Ukrainian capital since last summer
22 April 2025 - Ukraine’s Zelensky Pushes Back on U.S. Peace Plan
23 April 2025 - Trump on Truth Social: “This statement is very harmful to the Peace Negotiations with Russia in that Crimea was lost years ago under the auspices of President Barack Hussein Obama, and is not even a point of discussion. Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory…”
23 April 2025 - Zelensky posts 2018 U.S. ‘Crimea Declaration’ on X
23 April 2025 - Vance: Time for US to ‘walk away’ if Russia, Ukraine don’t agree to deal
12 Feb. 2025 - Opening Remarks by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth at Ukraine Defense Contact Group (As Delivered)
29 March 2025 - Secret Pentagon memo on China, homeland has Heritage fingerprints
