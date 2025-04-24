Trump Lashes Out at Putin, Zelensky, While the US Keeps Fueling Ukraine War

Trump is lashing out on social media, as he said Zelensky’s complete refusal to recognize Crimea as Russian territory was “very harmful” to peace negotiations, and he then said to the Russian President, “Vladimir, STOP!” in response to reported Russian strikes on Kiev.

But while Trump is attempting to play the role of mediator, and he’s joining in with Marco Rubio and JD Vance in their threats to simply “walk away,” we’ve seen no evidence that the U.S. is preparing to remove its support for the war in Ukraine, or for the European allies who it is directing to increase their responsibility in the proxy war against Russia.

SOURCE LINKS:

Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 31: One Year After ‘Operation True Promise’ - Iran’s First Direct Attack Against Israel

You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):