'WHERE ARE THE RESULTS?' Trump's Endless Talks + Rubio Warns of Syria CIVIL WAR | Patrick Henningsen

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now warning that Syria could be weeks away from “potential collapse and a full-scale civil war of epic proportions,” as the West rushes to prop up the Al-Qaeda regime in Damascus led by Abu Mohammed al-Julani, amid growing discontent and divide in Syria.
Patrick Henningsen, Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that while the Trump Admin is engaging in plenty of talks, we have yet to see the positive results he promised on the campaign trail. And the results we are seeing, in cases such as Syria and Gaza, have been mass death and destruction for the civilians on the ground.
Follow Patrick Henningsen on X, and check out the 21st Century Wire
SOURCE LINKS:
20 May 2025 - Rubio warns Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
20 May 2025 - New intelligence suggests Israel is preparing possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, US officials say
20 May 2025 - Thousands of Gaza’s children face imminent death under Israeli siege: UN
19 May 2025 - Netanyahu: Gaza Aid Scheme Offers Israel Symbolic Cover to Finish the Genocide
Your support makes my work possible! If anything in this video resonated with you… consider signing up as a monthly paid subscriber. You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 35: It's Trump's Genocide Now—and He's Fueling Israel's Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians
You can also send a one-time donation on Buy Me a Coffee!
If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or even a book that I can include on my bookshelf, send it here (and thank you!):
Rachel Blevins, P.O. Box 90313, Austin, TX 78709
Share this post