'WHERE ARE THE RESULTS?' Trump's Endless Talks + Rubio Warns of Syria CIVIL WAR | Patrick Henningsen

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is now warning that Syria could be weeks away from “potential collapse and a full-scale civil war of epic proportions,” as the West rushes to prop up the Al-Qaeda regime in Damascus led by Abu Mohammed al-Julani, amid growing discontent and divide in Syria.

Patrick Henningsen, Host of the 21st Century Wire, noted that while the Trump Admin is engaging in plenty of talks, we have yet to see the positive results he promised on the campaign trail. And the results we are seeing, in cases such as Syria and Gaza, have been mass death and destruction for the civilians on the ground.

