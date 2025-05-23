The Truth about Trump’s ‘Genocide in South Africa’ Claims | Koffi Kouakou

U.S. President Trump used his Oval Office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring up allegations that White Afrikaner farmers are the victims of a “genocide.” But Trump referenced images from killings by M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and the “burial sites” he claimed to show left out necessary context.

Africa Analyst Koffi Kouakou noted that while it’s no secret that crime is a serious problem in South Africa, it affects all residents, no matter the color of their skin. And it’s no coincidence that Trump is suddenly putting pressure on the country that is leading the ICJ case against Israel—the one committing a very public genocide against the Palestinian people, which is made possible by the U.S.

