Trump Capitulated to Yemen after US Bombs FAILED to Stop Red Sea Blockade –Laith Marouf

Trump has announced that the U.S. will stop bombing Yemen, after his administration made an agreement with Ansar Allah, in which he said the Houthis “capitulated,” and “will not be blowing up ships anymore.”

This comes amid reports that the U.S. Navy just lost a second $60 Million jet in the Red Sea, with the U.S. Military refusing to say what happened to it.

Palestinian-Syrian Journalist Laith Marouf noted that while Trump is trying to take credit for the deal, Ansar Allah has been offering to stop targeting American ships in the Red Sea, in exchange for an end to U.S. bombings in Yemen. And the deal that was made still allows Ansar Allah to target Israel and Israel-linked ships in the Red Sea… so the U.S. is really the side that “capitulated.”

