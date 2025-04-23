Trump Admin Using Talks as a Front While Waging War Against Russia, Iran, China | Brian Berletic

While Trump is back to publicly criticizing Zelensky, and accusing him of standing in the way of a deal with Russia, the U.S. is still actively supporting Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia. At the same time, the Trump Admin is also planning for war with China and supporting Israel amid reports of plans for its attack on Iran.
Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that while talks may be ongoing, it doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. is fighting a war against the Multipolar world—and Russia, Iran and China are the pillars of multipolarity.
That’s why this 2009 policy paper from the Brookings Institute titled, “Which Path to Persia?” has a chapter called “Leave it to Bibi: Allowing or encouraging an Israeli Military strike,” in which they present a scenario where Israel attacks Iran, after Tehran rejects a deal from the U.S. (sound familiar?)
SOURCE LINKS:
19 April 2025 - Israel still eyeing a limited attack on Iran's nuclear facilities
21 April 2025 - Israeli Air Force said to hold drill simulating another Iranian missile attack
22 April 2025 - Brian Berletic on X: “The US plan for war with Iran always included options to have Israel strike Iran on Washington's behalf with fake talks used to provide the US plausible deniability. This is spelled out in detail in policy papers including Brookings’ ‘Which Path to Persia?’ report from 2009.”
6 March 2012 - US think-tank admits Iran is not a threat to either US or Israeli security, devises narrative to sell unnecessary war to public
22 April 2025 - Trump Says He’s Aligned With Netanyahu After Call on Iran, Trade
21 April 2025 - Iran to brief China as it accuses Israel of ‘undermining’ US nuclear talks
22 April 2025 - US Treasury secretary says trade war with China is not ‘sustainable’
23 April 2025 - White House Considers Slashing China Tariffs to De-escalate Trade War
