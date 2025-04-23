Trump Admin Using Talks as a Front While Waging War Against Russia, Iran, China | Brian Berletic

While Trump is back to publicly criticizing Zelensky, and accusing him of standing in the way of a deal with Russia, the U.S. is still actively supporting Ukraine in a proxy war against Russia. At the same time, the Trump Admin is also planning for war with China and supporting Israel amid reports of plans for its attack on Iran.

Brian Berletic, a geopolitical analyst and Host of The New Atlas, noted that while talks may be ongoing, it doesn’t change the fact that the U.S. is fighting a war against the Multipolar world—and Russia, Iran and China are the pillars of multipolarity.

That’s why this 2009 policy paper from the Brookings Institute titled, “Which Path to Persia?” has a chapter called “Leave it to Bibi: Allowing or encouraging an Israeli Military strike,” in which they present a scenario where Israel attacks Iran, after Tehran rejects a deal from the U.S. (sound familiar?)

