Trump Admin Credited for Gaza Ceasefire Deal, As Israel Kills Dozens Before It Takes Effect

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal for Gaza that begins with a six-week ceasefire and includes the exchange of dozens of Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinian hostages. The influence of President-Elect Trump, and the presence of his special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during a meeting with Netanyahu, are being credited for getting the deal done.
But while Palestinians were celebrating, phase one of the agreement doesn’t go into effect until Sunday, and Israel is taking advantage by killing an estimated 82 Palestinians in overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip after the deal was announced.
A reminder that this still isn’t a guarantee there will be peace, and Israel could back out during any of the three phases aimed at ending their genocidal war on the Palestinians.
SOURCE LINKS:
16 Jan. 2025 - Israeli attacks kill at least 80 in Gaza after ceasefire deal announced
16 Jan. 2025 - Netanyahu delays ceasefire vote, claiming Hamas created a 'last minute crisis'
16 Jan. 2025 - Israeli finance minister threatens to resign over Gaza deal
15 Jan. 2025 - Israel and Hamas Reach Gaza Hostage and Ceasefire Deal
14 Jan. 2025 - A look at the terms — and tensions — in the Israel-Hamas draft ceasefire deal
15 Jan. 2025 - Arab officials: Trump envoy swayed Netanyahu more in one meeting than Biden did all year
15 Jan. 2025 - Trump says he’ll use Gaza ceasefire’s momentum to expand Abraham Accords
