Trump Admin Credited for Gaza Ceasefire Deal, As Israel Kills Dozens Before It Takes Effect

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a deal for Gaza that begins with a six-week ceasefire and includes the exchange of dozens of Israeli hostages for hundreds of Palestinian hostages. The influence of President-Elect Trump, and the presence of his special envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff during a meeting with Netanyahu, are being credited for getting the deal done.

But while Palestinians were celebrating, phase one of the agreement doesn’t go into effect until Sunday, and Israel is taking advantage by killing an estimated 82 Palestinians in overnight strikes across the Gaza Strip after the deal was announced.

A reminder that this still isn’t a guarantee there will be peace, and Israel could back out during any of the three phases aimed at ending their genocidal war on the Palestinians.

