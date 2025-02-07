The US, Israel in a ‘Dangerous Place,’ The World Knows They Can’t Be Trusted –Seyed Mohammad Marandi

Iran’s Supreme Leader rejected the idea of holding talks with the Trump Admin, saying that experience has shown it’s “not rational, intelligent, or honorable” to do so, and that “Negotiations with America do not solve any of our problems.”

Prof. Seyed Mohammad Marandi, of the University of Tehran, noted that right now, pressure is building around the West, and now that you have the combination of Al-Qaeda taking over in Syria, 16 months of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, Trump pledging to ethnically cleanse the Palestinians from their land, and Israel refusing to fulfill its obligations in ceasefire deals with Hezbollah and Hamas… you have a Middle East that is wondering if they should finally start working together to contain the U.S./Israel alliance in the region.

Follow Prof. Marandi on X

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 21: Trump’s Cabinet Picks Grilled by Congress for Questioning the Establishment

Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here: