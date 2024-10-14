Playback speed
The U.S. is Perilously Close to WW3—But Will It Start with Iran or Russia? w/ Dan Kovalik

Rachel Blevins
and
Daniel Kovalik
Oct 14, 2024
The U.S. has ordered the deployment of a THAAD air defense system to Israel, along with an additional 100 troops to operate it, as reports say Israel is getting ready to attack Iran. That's as Iran has already warned it will retaliate, raising concerns about whether we could be headed for World War 3.

Dan Kovalik, a Human rights lawyer, professor and author, noted that it's not just concerns about WW3 breaking out between the U.S. and Iran... but also the U.S. and Russia, as Washington considers Zelensky's demands to lift restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, putting the U.S. even closer to a direct war with Russia.

Follow Dan Kovalik on X and check out his book "The Case for Palestine: Why It Matters and Why You Should Care"

