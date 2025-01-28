The US is NOT Ready for War with China: DeepSeek AI Triggers Chaos in US Tech Sector

U.S. tech stocks were sent spiraling into chaos on Monday, after DeepSeek, an AI chatbot created by a Chinese startup skyrocketed to the the no. 1 spot on the Apple App store, and it was revealed that the new model was created for less than $6 Million (raising question about why it’s costing U.S. tech companies Trillions to keep up with their own less advanced models).

While Trump admits that the introduction of DeepSeek should be a “wake up call” for the U.S. tech industry, he also doesn’t seem to know how to respond other than to issue threats and tariffs to try to force American companies to move tech manufacturing to the U.S., while claiming they’re free to “compete” against China.

