The US is NOT Ready for War with China: DeepSeek AI Triggers Chaos in US Tech Sector

U.S. tech stocks were sent spiraling into chaos on Monday, after DeepSeek, an AI chatbot created by a Chinese startup skyrocketed to the the no. 1 spot on the Apple App store, and it was revealed that the new model was created for less than $6 Million (raising question about why it’s costing U.S. tech companies Trillions to keep up with their own less advanced models).
While Trump admits that the introduction of DeepSeek should be a “wake up call” for the U.S. tech industry, he also doesn’t seem to know how to respond other than to issue threats and tariffs to try to force American companies to move tech manufacturing to the U.S., while claiming they’re free to “compete” against China.
SOURCE LINKS:
27 Jan. 2025 - DeepSeek displaces ChatGPT as the App Store’s top app
27 Jan. 2025 - DeepSeek's cheaper models and weaker chips call into question trillions in AI infrastructure spending
27 Jan. 2025 - Nvidia sheds almost $600 billion in market cap, biggest one-day loss in U.S. history
28 Jan. 2025 - Tech billionaires lost almost $100bn in stock market selloff sparked by DeepSeek
21 Jan. 2025 - Nancy Pelosi Sells Nvidia, Apple And Loads Up On Google-Parent Alphabet And Amazon Calls
8 Jan. 2025 - Nancy Pelosi Outperformed Nearly Every Hedge Fund In 2024
22 Jan. 2025 - Trump highlights partnership investing $500 billion in AI
17 Jan. 2025 - Supreme Court gives green light to law that could ban TikTok
27 Jan. 2025 - Microsoft in talks to buy TikTok, Trump says
28 Jan. 2025 - Trump says new tariffs on computer chips, semiconductors are coming soon
If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’
Check out Episode 20: Trump Gives Green Light for Israeli Terror in the Occupied West Bank
Have a question, comment or topic suggestion for my next video? My paid subscribers also have access to my Subscriber chat! Check it out here:
Share this post