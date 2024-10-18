The Threat of Nuclear War + Israel's Lack of Long-term Strategy Amid Killing Spree w/ Scott Ritter

Israel is gloating about the killing of Yahya Sinwar, as it adds the Hamas Chief’s name to the list of assassinations targeting leaders of the resistance this year. But while Netanyahu may have bought himself a little time in the short-term, neither Hamas nor Hezbollah is defeated, and both groups are vowing to come back even stronger in their fight against Israel.
Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that the risk of nuclear war is extremely high right now, as Israel plans to attack Iran, and Iran threatens a response; and as Zelensky demands either nukes or NATO membership from the West.
