Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

The Threat of Nuclear War + Israel's Lack of Long-term Strategy Amid Killing Spree w/ Scott Ritter

Rachel Blevins
and
Scott Ritter
Oct 18, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

Israel is gloating about the killing of Yahya Sinwar, as it adds the Hamas Chief’s name to the list of assassinations targeting leaders of the resistance this year. But while Netanyahu may have bought himself a little time in the short-term, neither Hamas nor Hezbollah is defeated, and both groups are vowing to come back even stronger in their fight against Israel.

Scott Ritter, a former UN Weapons Inspector and U.S. Marine Corps Intelligence Officer, noted that the risk of nuclear war is extremely high right now, as Israel plans to attack Iran, and Iran threatens a response; and as Zelensky demands either nukes or NATO membership from the West.

Follow Scott Ritter on X and follow Scott Ritter Extra on Substack

SOURCE LINKS:

Check out my new series, available for paid subscribers:

'SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins' Episode 5

Discussion about this podcast

Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
Authors
Rachel Blevins
Scott Ritter
Writes Scott Ritter Extra Subscribe
Recent Posts
Hamas Leader Killed in Israeli Strike + US Silent on Detained American Journalist w/ Max Blumenthal
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 05: The End of Russian Media Funding in The U.S. as We Know It
  Rachel Blevins
The U.S. is Perilously Close to WW3—But Will It Start with Iran or Russia? w/ Dan Kovalik
  Rachel Blevins and Daniel Kovalik
Biden Cancels Angola Visit as US Tries to Compete with China for Regional Influence w/ Koffi Kouakou
  Rachel Blevins
From 'Hate Speech' to 'Misinformation': How the U.S. Establishment Uses Censorship as a Weapon w/ Ryan Cristian
  Rachel Blevins and The Last American Vagabond
U.S. Sends Israel $20 BILLION+ in a Year, Biden Admin Claims They Have 'No Leverage' w/ Said Arikat
  Rachel Blevins
SANCTIONED 04: One Year Later, How The World Came to Accept a Live Streamed Genocide
  Rachel Blevins