Iran Vows REVENGE as Trump Praises Israel's Attacks with U.S. SUPPORT | Elijah J. Magnier

Hours after Israel carried out an unprecedented attack targeting Iranian nuclear facilities and ballistic missile factories with strikes, and assassinating multiple members of Iran’s top military command, Trump is praising Israel’s “excellent” attack, which killed dozens of civilians.

Veteran Journalist Elijah J. Magnier noted that Trump’s tactic of pretending to want to make a deal with Tehran, while supporting and encouraging plans for Israel to attack Iran, is not the first time the U.S. president has done this. In fact, during Trump’s first term, he lied to Iraqi officials ahead of his planned assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at Baghdad Airport.

