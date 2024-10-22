The Reality of BRICS+ as Summit Kicks Off in Russia + Pentagon Chief Visits Zelensky w/ Mark Sleboda

All eyes are on the 16th annual BRICS Summit, as it kicks off in Russia this week, with representatives from more than 30 countries, including more than 20 heads of state, set to attend. With dozens of countries interested in joining the group, the stakes are high amid plans that include an alternative to the SWIFT banking system.
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while BRICS has big dreams, and its plans to reduce reliance on the West will be championed by members who have been targeted by Western sanctions in recent years… those plans could also present a problem for the newer members who still rely heavily on the U.S., such as Egypt with billions of Dollars in military aid, and the UAE, which hosts thousands of American troops.
