The Biden Administration is giving new insight into its involvement in Kiev’s military drone industry, which has included funding, supplies and even the help of U.S. intelligence officials who were sent to Ukraine to build the drone program, according to a new report from the New York Times.

But while the report claimed the U.S. helped develop “a new generation of drones” that have “revolutionized how wars are fought,” it also quietly admitted that Kiev’s drone warfare hasn’t helped it gain “as much ground as it had wanted, in part because of Russia’s use of drones.”

Yet another reminder that the U.S. has been deeply involved in Ukraine for more than decade, which has included the CIA training militants in the aftermath of the 2014 Maidan Coup for a future war with Russia, and the CIA maintaining at least 12 secret military intelligence bases along Russia’s border.

