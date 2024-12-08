Playback speed
‘The Axis of Resistance is Over’ Syria in a New Reality After Assad Overthrow w/ Kevork Almassian

Kevork Almassian
Bashar al-Assad is no longer the president of Syria after a shocking coup that has left the world wondering: What deal was made behind closed doors? As we wait for answers, Rebranded Al-Qaeda (HTS) has pledged to create a transitional government, and Israel is already ramping up strikes against the Syrian military and expanding its occupation of Syrian territory.

Kevork Almassian, Host of Syriana Analysis, noted that the end of the Syrian Government likely means the end of the "Axis of Resistance," as the new government that takes shape is expected to have the interests of the U.S., Israel and Turkey directly involved, which means cutting off the supply lines to Hezbollah and other groups that support the Palestinian resistance.

SOURCE LINKS:

