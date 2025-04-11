TARIFF WARS: China Responds to Trump’s Tantrum with 125% Measures

Beijing has responded to Trump’s tariff tantrum with the announcement that China will be imposing 125% measures on U.S. imports. As the Chinese Finance Ministry noted, “Even if the U.S. continues to impose higher tariffs, it will no longer make economic sense and will become a joke in the history of world economy.”

On the U.S. side, Trump has now announced a total of 145% tariffs on the nearly $440 BILLION in imports the U.S. brings in from China every year. Not only is it not sustainable, but the cost will be passed down to the American consumer.

All of this come as, Trump went from crashing the stock market with his announcement of plans for tariffs on dozens of countries, to bragging about how much money his billionaire friends made from its resurgence after he put a 90-day pause on non-China tariffs.

