‘SURRENDER or DIE’ Putin Demands Ukrainian Troops Left in Kursk Drop Arms | Andrei Martyanov

Russian President Putin is calling for Kiev to order the remaining Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region to surrender, as they are now completely encircled by the Russian Military.

This, after U.S. President Trump issued a plea for those soldiers, calling for Putin to spare their lives and claiming “this would be a horrible massacre, one not seen since World War II,” if Russia killed the remaining soldiers who have been terrorizing the Russian civilian population in Kursk.

Veteran, Author and Russian Military Expert, Andrei Martyanov, noted that the U.S. continues to underestimate Russia and its military capabilities, and it’s showing in the way the Trump Admin is handling the situation, from trying to force a ceasefire with no pre-conditions, to resuming the flow military aid and intelligence sharing with Kiev.

Follow Andrei Martyanov on YouTube and on Patreon

SOURCE LINKS:

If anything in this video resonated with you… please consider signing up as a paid subscriber! You’ll get access to my exclusive weekly deep-dive series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’

Check out Episode 26: Genocide in Syria Rages as US, EU, Israel, Turkey-backed Jihadists Massacre Minorities

If you want to send a direct donation (cash or check), or you want to send a book that I can include on the bookshelf behind me in my videos, send it here (and thank you!):