Sumy Strikes Divide Trump Admin + Russia Lists Demands for Ukraine Deal

Nearly three months into Trump’s second term, there are already reports that his inner circle is pressuring him to take a harder stance on Russia. While Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff is meeting with Russian President Putin and discussing terms for a deal, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is warning time is running out and accusing Russia of not taking the “peace process” seriously (maybe he should look at Ukraine).
But the thing is… time is on Russia’s side here. Moscow doesn’t need a ceasefire, and the U.S. knows it. But even with the reality of the situation on the battlefield, that hasn’t stopped Trump Admin members like Special Envoy Keith Kellogg from condemning a recent Russian strike in Ukraine’s Sumy region—which Russia says targeted a gathering of Ukrainian military commanders.
