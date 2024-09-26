Playback speed
SANCTIONED, Episode 2: Two Years After The Nord Stream Sabotage - When NATO Attacked Itself

Rachel Blevins
Sep 26, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Two years ago today, the pipelines that ran from Russia to Germany were attacked. The West and its media would insist it must have been Russia attacking itself again. They would then go on to claim that the sophisticated, military-grade attack was carried out by a team of Ukrainians in a yacht (with no association to any military or government).

But what have we learned about the attack on the Nord Stream pipelines in the last two years, and why hasn’t Germany made any attempt to fight for justice for the sabotage of the energy lifeline it fought so hard for? We discussed that and more this week in Episode 2 of my new series, ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’ – available for my paid subscribers!

So, let’s get into it…

