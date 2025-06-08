German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that when he visited Washington, DC with a warning about Russia’s rearmament campaign, he learned some U.S. lawmakers “clearly have no idea what is happening there,” and are completely clueless about Russia’s war power.

While Merz is one of the European politicians warning that Russia is preparing to attack all of Europe, President Putin has made it clear that he’s focused on the ethnic Russian population and creating a buffer zone between Russia and the ever-expanding NATO border. This, as Russian troops are actively advancing, entering Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Region for the first time, and taking control of seven communities in just over a week.

