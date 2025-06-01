Rachel Blevins

SANCTIONED 37: Ukraine Launches Unprecedented Drone Attack Across Russia Ahead of Talks

Jun 01, 2025
Reports say the Trump Admin had no idea Ukraine was planning to launch an unprecedented drone attack targeting Russian bombers in military airfields across five different regions (stretching as far as Russia’s Far East), in an attack that involved smuggling drones on trucks into Russia, which took over a year to plan.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we look at the message this attack sends to Russia, the day before negotiators from Moscow and Kiev meet in Istanbul for talks, as well as the Trump Admin’s ongoing attempt to distance itself from the conflict while still providing weapons and support.

