SANCTIONED 36: Russia Launches ‘LARGEST Air Attack Yet’ as Ukraine War Escalates

Russia launched its largest air attack in Ukraine yet, consisting of the highest number of drones and missiles in a single night since the war began, with the Russian Defense Ministry saying it inflicted damage on targets including military airfields, ammunition depots and electric warfare stations, across nearly 150 areas.

Zelensky is blaming “America's silence,” and claiming the Trump Admin is encouraging the attacks by not responding to each strike with more sanctions against Russia (Yes, really).

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, we look at how the West’s refusal to take Russia’s demands seriously have translated to Russia continuing to escalate its attacks, as the dialogue may be ongoing, but so is the war.