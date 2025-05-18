SANCTIONED 35: It's Trump's Genocide Now—and He's Fueling Israel's Ethnic Cleansing of Palestinians

While Trump was wined and dined across the Middle East this week, from Saudi Arabia to Qatar to the UAE, he and the officials who embraced him looked the other way as Israel committed one horrific massacre after another in Gaza, leaving hundreds of Palestinians dead and hundreds of thousands more displaced.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ we look at how the Trump Administration has attempted to separate itself from Israel publicly, while continuing to supply the bombs to kill more Palestinians, and how Trump’s talk of “taking over” the Gaza Strip is fueling Israel’s renewed attempts at ethnic cleansing.

Trump isn’t just complicit in the slaughter—it’s his genocide now.