SANCTIONED 22: Zelensky Offers Trump Wealth of Rare Earth Minerals in The Donbass… That Russia Controls

Rachel Blevins
Feb 09, 2025
Paid
3
5
Share

Trump is now demanding access to Ukraine’s supply of rare-earth minerals, in order for the U.S. to continue providing support for Kiev in the war against Russia. Zelensky says he’s happy to provide it, but there only one problem… according to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders, the majority of the country’s natural resources are in the Donbass (much of which is now under Russian control)

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the latest rhetoric and why this war is about more than just Kiev trying to force the Donbass and Crimea back under it’s control. It’s about Kiev needing something of worth to offer up to convince the West to continue its support.

