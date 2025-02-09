SANCTIONED 22: Zelensky Offers Trump Wealth of Rare Earth Minerals in The Donbass… That Russia Controls

Trump is now demanding access to Ukraine’s supply of rare-earth minerals, in order for the U.S. to continue providing support for Kiev in the war against Russia. Zelensky says he’s happy to provide it, but there only one problem… according to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders, the majority of the country’s natural resources are in the Donbass (much of which is now under Russian control)

