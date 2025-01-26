SANCTIONED 20: Trump Gives Green Light for Israeli Terror in the Occupied West Bank

Trump has apparently given Netanyahu the green light for destruction in the Occupied West Bank, as Israel announced the start of Operation “Iron Wall,” with local Palestinian media reporting that Israeli forces imposed a complete siege on the Jenin refugee camp, “deploying special units, drones and biometric and facial recognition systems to monitor and control the area.”

All of this, as Trump is sending Israel the 2,000-lb bombs that the Biden Admin withheld, and claiming they need to “just clean out” Gaza by sending over 1 million refugees to Egypt and Jordan.

Israel is trying to turn the West Bank into the next Gaza, and Trump's current rhetoric mirrors past comments from his son-in-law, Jared Kushner about Gaza's "waterfront property."