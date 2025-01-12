Playback speed
SANCTIONED 18: US Ramps Up Tensions with Venezuela Just in Time for Trump's Return

Rachel Blevins
Jan 12, 2025
Biden welcomed Venezuelan opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez to the White House, claiming he is the “true winner” of last year’s election, and calling for Nicolás Maduro to step down in a “peaceful transfer of power.”

But this isn’t the first time the U.S. has tried to meddle in Venezuela’s internal affairs, and despite the embarrassment that was the Trump Admin’s attempt to force the Venezuelan people to accept Juan Guaido… Maduro just started his third term in office.

On this week’s edition of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ an exclusive weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at the timing of the latest soaring tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela, and what it could mean for the incoming Trump Admin, with Marco Rubio as Secretary of State.

