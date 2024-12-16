Playback speed
SANCTIONED 14: Turkey’s Quest for Domination in Syria

Rachel Blevins
Dec 16, 2024
Turkey just reopened its embassy in Syria for the first time in 12 years, as President Erdogan’s proxy, the rebranded version of Al-Qaeda (HTS), is forming a transitional Government in Damascus.

After years of openly trying to overthrow the Syrian government, Erdogan is relishing in the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, and some Turkish officials are even bringing back talk of plans for the Qatar-Turkey pipeline project that Assad shut down back in 2009.

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how Erdogan’s quest for domination in Syria has evolved, and what it could mean for future tensions in the country, as Turkey appears set on trying to wipe out the U.S.-backed Kurds.

