SANCTIONED 12: Obama-Biden Legacy Lives on as Extremist-Fueled Violence Soars in Syria

Rachel Blevins
Dec 01, 2024
Biden’s time in office may be coming to an end, but the legacy he and Obama established more than a decade ago continues to live on, as violent extremist groups linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS bring chaos back to northwestern Syria, and the mainstream media downplay their terror by claiming they’re just “Syrian Rebels.”

On this week’s episode of ‘SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,’ a weekly deep-dive series for my paid subscribers, we look back at how Obama’s promises of “new beginnings” quickly turned to more death and destruction in the Middle East, and how years of attempting to remove Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power have been used by the U.S. as a cover to support extremists in the region.

