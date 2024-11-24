Playback speed
SANCTIONED 11: The Road to WW3, Paved with The West's Long-Range Strikes Against Russia

Rachel Blevins
Nov 24, 2024
∙ Paid
5
Share

France is vowing “no red lines” in its support for Kiev, as it plans to join the U.S. and the UK in launching long-range strikes against Russia. This, despite Russian President Putin’s repeated warnings that Moscow sees the attacks as coming directly from the Western countries behind them.

Russia has also introduced the “Oreshnik,” a new medium range hypersonic ballistic missile, as Putin noted, “There are no means to counteract or intercept such a missile in the world today.” 

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive weekly series for my paid subscribers, I look at the road to WW3 and the escalations we have seen this week, as well as where things could be headed at the West dives further into direct conflict with Russia in the name of “support” for Ukraine.

