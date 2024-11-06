SANCTIONED 08: Trump Wins 2024 Election – What It Means for The Middle East and U.S. Foreign Policy

The results are in… and Republican Donald Trump has won the 2024 Election in a landslide victory, defeating Democrat Kamala Harris. But this doesn’t come as a surprise to many who have watched the Democratic Party openly select its candidate and ignore vital issues valued by voters, such as U.S. support for Israel’s genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, I reacted to the results of the 2024 election and discussed what a second term of the Trump Admin. means for U.S. foreign policy, especially in the Middle East, where Trump’s rhetoric has recently started including calls for “peace” in the region.

But what will he do when he’s in office, and who will he include in his cabinet? That remains to be seen…