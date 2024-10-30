Playback speed
SANCTIONED 07: Would Trump Actually End U.S. Support for the War in Ukraine, If Elected?

Rachel Blevins
Oct 30, 2024
Trump has pledged to “solve” the war in Ukraine in 24 hours, and even to “get out” and “end the war” before Inauguration day, if he is re-elected. But when it comes to the specifics of how that would happen, there are still countless questions, as reports suggest a second term of the Trump Admin. would seek to freeze the war temporarily, which would likely be a non-starter for Russia.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, we look at Trump’s rhetoric on Ukraine, his track record on Russia, the people he is surrounding himself with on this run for office… and of course, how Russia is likely to react to the reported proposals for an end to the Ukraine war.

Thank you so much to all of you who have signed up as paid subscribers and supported my work! Please keep an eye out for those fake profiles with my name and photo on Substack. If you receive a direct message from one, please report it. Thank you!

