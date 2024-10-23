Playback speed
SANCTIONED 06: Ethnic Cleansing on Steroids – Israel’s Siege on Northern Gaza

Rachel Blevins
Oct 23, 2024
Paid
Israel has spent nearly three weeks carrying out a siege on northern Gaza, and killing nearly 700 Palestinians. UN agencies are warning that Israel is putting around 400,000 at risk with a “stay and starve” plan as they have cut off all food, water and medicine to the remaining residents and vowed to treat them as “enemy combatants” (as if there are any Palestinians in Gaza who are treated as civilians by Israel).

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, I look back at Israel’s treatment of northern Gaza over the last year, and how the initial October 2023 evacuation orders demanding 1.1 million Palestinians flee to the south in 24 hours turned into Israel terrorizing the remaining residents a year later.

Israel even claimed it defeated Hamas in northern Gaza back in January, only to turn around and continue bombing the region. Because it was never about “defeating Hamas,” and it was always about ethnically cleansing the Palestinians from their land.

