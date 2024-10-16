Playback speed
SANCTIONED 05: The End of Russian Media Funding in The U.S. as We Know It

Rachel Blevins
Oct 16, 2024
One month after the Biden Administration announced sanctions against RT and its parent company Rossiya Segodnya, the U.S.-based production company that created content for Sputnik Radio has been forced to shut down. As a result, myself and several other journalists who worked with the company, and hosted shows that aired on Sputnik, have been met with an abrupt end.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, I talk about the experience of this latest shutdown, how it compares to the RT America shutdown of 2022, and where things go from here, as the era of Russian media funding as we know it, comes to an end in the U.S.

