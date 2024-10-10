Playback speed
SANCTIONED 04: One Year Later, How The World Came to Accept a Live Streamed Genocide

Rachel Blevins
Oct 10, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

It has been one year since Israel began its bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip, and in that time, the world has sat back and watched as a genocide has taken place before our eyes. The intent was clear from the beginning, with Israeli officials promising there would be “no electricity, no food, no fuel,” and saying they believed there were no innocent civilians in Gaza.

But Israel’s genocidal war hasn’t been confined to the world’s largest open-air prison, and Israel is now bombing Lebanon, killing hundreds of civilians, with Netanyahu warning that he will make Lebanon “like Gaza,” if the country doesn’t comply with his demands.

On this week’s episode of “SANCTIONED w/ Rachel Blevins,” an exclusive series for my paid subscribers, we look at how the world has responded to Israel’s genocide of the Palestinian people in the last year, where international law has failed, and why more countries aren’t putting pressure on Israel, even though the atrocities they are committing are out in the open for all to see.

