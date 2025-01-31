Russian forces continue to make gains in the Donbass, taking the strategic Ukrainian stronghold of Velikaya Novoselka in the Donetsk region this week, as the focus in the south remains on eventually taking Pokrovsk, Kiev’s vital logistics hub in the area.

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that while Kiev has launched a series of counter-attacks, they have not been able to change the tide of the war, and the gains that Russia is currently making in both the north and south of the Donbass.

Not only is the West not able to make much of an impact of its own towards helping Kiev, but the Trump Administration’s reported decision to halt foreign aid for 90 days is exposing just now much NGO funding from USAID is playing a role in Ukrainian society… and especially in Ukrainian media.

