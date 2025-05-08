Zelensky has suddenly declared that Kiev is ready for a “complete ceasefire” without any pre-conditions, after refusing to agree to the 72-hour truce offered by Russia surrounding the Victory Day holiday and the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

This, as reports say the West is looking for ways to try to force Russia into a deal, as the U.S. prepares new sanctions (as if that will do the trick).

International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that it certainly doesn’t seem like NATO is interested in peace, as Kiev launched over 500 drones into Russia in a single day, with targets that included the airports around Moscow, where dozens of foreign leaders were arriving for Victory Day, and the UK launched over an estimated 1,000 long-range Storm Shadow missiles targeting Russian territory over the last week.

Follow Mark Sleboda on X: https://x.com/MarkSleboda1/ and check out his page on Substack: https://marksleboda.substack.com/

