Russia launched another night of its largest drone and missile attacks, which Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted were “aimed at military facilities, and on military targets,” in retaliation for the hundreds of Ukrainian drones intercepted by Russian air defenses that targeted “civilian infrastructure.”

Trump has ignored the Ukrainian drone attacks, and instead focused on Putin, accusing the Russian President of “playing with fire,” and saying, “if it weren’t for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD.”

Former U.S. Diplomat and Geopolitical Analyst, Jim Jatras, noted that even with the latest escalation in attacks, “it seems the Russians are killing off the muscle of the Ukrainian regime. They’re not targeting the brains or the arteries,” — especially given the Russian Defense Ministry’s revelation that Putin’s helicopter was caught in the “epicenter” of a massive Ukrainian drone attack while he was visiting the Kursk Region last week.

