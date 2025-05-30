Russia Winning DRONE WAR OF ATTRITION Amid Record Number of Strikes –Mark Sleboda

Russia and Ukraine are exchanging a record number of drone attacks, as the war escalates and NATO allies continue to pour fuel on the fire with their endless support for Kiev (even at the risk of diving into WW3).
International Relations and Security Analyst Mark Sleboda noted that we are now seeing a “drone war of attrition,” where both sides are trying to deplete the other’s resources as fast as possible. But he pointed out that in addition to Russia having far superior air defenses, “between 2023 and 2024, Russian drone production jumped from 140,000 to 1.5 Million,” and Russia could be on track to produce around 4 Million drones in 2025 alone.
